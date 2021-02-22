Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:26 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

