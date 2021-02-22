Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:47 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST

12:47 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Hancock

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Hancock County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of west central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

