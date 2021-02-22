Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Freeborn County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter to one half mile in
dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&