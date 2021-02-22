EU weighs troubled Russia ties, fresh sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are considering their troubled ties with Russia. They will look at options for imposing fresh sanctions against Russia over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. That will include possible names of Russian officials and whether to target them individually or using a new system of measures aimed at human rights abuses. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is chairing Monday’s meeting, says “it’s clear that Russia is on a confrontational course with the European Union.” Earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating the terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany.