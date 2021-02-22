Exiled Rwandan opposition figure shot dead in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the death of Rwandan opposition activist Seif Bamporiki who was killed in Cape Town. Bamporiki, the Rwanda National Congress party’s coordinator exiled in South Africa, was shot dead on Sunday at the Nyanga township near Cape Town by two gunmen. According to police, Bamporiki owned a bed business and was delivering a bed in the township when he was attacked by two men who fled the scene with his vehicle and wallet. Other Rwandan opposition politicians have been killed or attacked in South Africa, leading to strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.