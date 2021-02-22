EXPLAINER: Iran restricts UN atomic agency to pressure West

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran will begin restricting the ability of United Nations nuclear inspectors to monitor Tehran’s nuclear program. That’s part of the Islamic Republic’s efforts to pressure European nations and the U.S. into providing the sanctions relief it got under its collapsed 2015 deal with world powers. Full terms of the restrictions remain unclear. However, any limit on the ability of inspectors to keep track of Tehran’s program raises the risks surrounding what has become one of the Middle East’s most sensitive issues since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018.