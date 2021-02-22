Guatemalans outraged by fake COVID-19 tests

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Lawmakers and rights official in Guatemala are calling for an investigation into 30,000 fake COVID-19 tests that were bought by public health officials. The tests and testing materials cost the Central American country almost $1 million, but were found to be unusable. The head of the country;s human rights agency said Monday “it is inconceivable that in the midst of a humanitarian crisis there is corruption in even the purchase of COVID-19 tests.” A private Guatemala company says it bought the tests from a U.S. firm, which denies it. One legislator asked how many people might have relied on a false negative from the tests and unwittingly infected others.