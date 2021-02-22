In ‘Minari,’ harvesting an American dream

NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” wasn’t a large production. It was made for less than $10 million. It’s modestly registered to the pace of life and the intimate scale of family. But the film has steadily gathered force since its premiere at Sundance, where it won the top drama prize. The film has ranked up awards including a bushel of nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, a reliable Oscar bellwether. And perhaps most importantly, its honest and authentic rendering of an Asian American family, in an entertainment world so often reliant on stereotype, has resonated meaningfully for many. It’s currently streaming from A24 with a wider digital release Feb. 25.