Influential mayor of Mozambique city dies of COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Daviz Simango, the leader of Mozambique’s opposition MDM party and the mayor of the major port city of Beira, has died in a South Africa hospital, according to local media. The Zitamar news agency said Simango, 57, died of complications from COVID-19 and diabetes. When his condition worsened over the weekend, he was flown to Johannesburg. Simango was elected mayor of Beira, widely considered Mozambique’s second city, in 2003 and remained its leader until his death. He ran for president of Mozambique three times, coming in third each time. He was known for running an effective municipal government.