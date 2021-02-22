Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — An executive at a Louisiana gun store and shooting range has revealed some details about a shootout involving employees and customers that left three people dead and two others wounded. The Jefferson Parish coroner says 47-year-old Herbert Fischbach, 59-year-old Veronica Billiot and 27-year-old Joshua Williams were among those killed in the shooting Saturday at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto previously said the shooter struck two people inside before several others returned fire. Operations director Michael Mayer told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that Williams became agitated when asked to unload his weapon and opened fire. Mayer says customers and employees “eliminated the threat.”