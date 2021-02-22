Mason City man dies in early morning crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A crash early Monday morning left one man dead and sent three other people to a hospital.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a 2008 Mercury Milan sedan was going north on Highway 65 a little north of Sheffield. At about 5:40 a.m. the driver lost control due to slippery conditions near the intersection with 105th Street, slid sideways, crossed the centerline and hit a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup truck going south on 65.

The pickup's driver, 61-year-old Timothy Wilmarth of Mason City, died at the scene.

The 21-year-old sedan driver, and passengers aged 25 and 23, were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. The extent of their injuries was not reported.

ISP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.