Mild sunshine to start the week

A bright and mild Monday

Warm air is flowing into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought significant snowfall to the area on Sunday. A dry southwest breeze will work to draw in that warmer air while it also mixes out some of the fog and stratus clouds that are lagging behind the departing storm system. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s across the area. Gusts approaching 25 miles per hour will add a bit of a chill to the air, however, so the wind chill values will mainly hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A warm front will move through the area this evening, triggering a few light rain showers or a sprinkle and flurry mix before midnight. Temperatures will slowly fall from the 30s to the upper 20s in the overnight hours as the clouds slowly clear off.

Warm Tuesday sunshine

Warmer air will continue to stream into the area on Tuesday behind Monday night's warm front. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees and a slight southwest breeze.

Clouds will thicken late in the day ahead of a weak clipper-type storm system and its associated cold front that will approach the local area during the evening. Expect light rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes Tuesday evening as that system moves through the region.