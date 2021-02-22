Police: Dead horses, foals found on North Dakota man’s farm

ZAP, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of feeding moldy hay and denying water to numerous horses that wound up dead or sick has been charged with felony animal cruelty. Mercer County deputies found 15 dead horses and 11 dead foals and fetuses over the weekend on the property of Shanan Weigum, of Zap, They also found a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition, as well as four dead lambs. The Bismarck Tribune reports that two of the sick horses had to be euthanized and two were transported for treatment of infections. Zap is located about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Bismarck.