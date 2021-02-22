Police shoot, kill man in Minneapolis suburb after chase

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb shot and killed a man following what they said was a theft and carjacking chase. Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany says a second man was arrested in the incident Sunday afternoon. A police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries and a police dog was shot in the incident Sunday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report of a theft at a Kohl’s department store in Blaine just before 1 p.m. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said two men fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and led police on a 40-mile chase. The sheriff’s office says the men fled on foot after the stolen pickup became disabled on Highway 65 near Braham, exchanging gunshots with police and hitting the dog.