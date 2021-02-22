Polish historian with far-right past resigns from state job

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish official with a state historical body who in his youth was associated with a far-right group has resigned. Tomasz Greniuch was photographed years ago making a fascist salute. Now in his late 30s, he was recently appointed to head a local office of the Institute of National Remembrance. The state historical body said Monday that he had offered his resignation and it was accepted. Outrage had been mounting over the appointment in Poland, a country that suffered enormously under Nazi German rule in World War II. The fact that Greniuch was appointed in the first place shows how right-wing views have become part of the political mainstream under Poland’s conservative, nationalist ruling party.