Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a gradual easing of one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns on, saying children will return to class and people will be able to meet a friend for coffee in a park in two weeks’ time. But people longing for a haircut, a restaurant meal or a pint in a pub have almost two months to wait, and people won’t be able to hug loved ones that they don’t live with until May at the earliest. Britain has had Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 120,000 deaths. Under the plan announced Monday, schools reopen March 8, while shops and hairdressers can reopen April 12. So can pubs and restaurants, though only outdoors.