Second high court hearing for Florida-Georgia water war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court tried Monday to inject some mystery into its second consideration of a long-running dispute between Georgia and Florida over water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico. Invoking Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes, the justices puzzled over Florida’s claims that blame for the decimation of the state’s oyster industry lies with Georgia farmers who use too much water from the Flint river. By the time the Flint joins with the Chattahoochee river to form the Apalachicola river at the Florida line, too little is left for Florida’s once lucrative oyster fishery. Georgia says the fault lies with overharvesting of oysters, historic droughts and mismanagement, among other reasons.