Shailene Woodley confirms she’s engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has confirmed she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Woodley discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday and noted that they got engaged “a while ago.” The 37-year-old Rodgers had mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn’t say her name. Woodley says she hasn’t attended one of Rodgers’ games because of the pandemic and has little interest in football.