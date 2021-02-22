South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state’s attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car. Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, has said he will not step down before he gets a hearing in front of a judge. Prosecutors have charged the Republican attorney general with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin says Ravnsborg should resign and that lawmakers are considering impeachment if he doesn’t. Gov. Kristi Noem would get to appoint a replacement if Ravnsborg is convicted of impeachment or resigns.