Things to Know: US COVID-19 death toll at brink of 500,000

The U.S. stands at the brink of 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the death toll is poised to surpass a milestone that once seemed unimaginable, a reminder of the virus’s reach into all corners of the country and communities of every size and makeup. The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. were in early February 2020 in California. Experts warn that over 100,000 more deaths are likely in the coming months, despite a massive vaccination campaign. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is targeting federal assistance to those firms with fewer than 20 employees, the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color.