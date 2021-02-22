Thousands evacuated amid floods in Indonesia’s West Java

BEKASI, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke. Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province have experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain. Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed. Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.