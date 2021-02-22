UN agency seeks help to find Rohingya boat adrift at sea

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency is appealing to Southeast Asian nations to rescue ethnic Muslim Rohingya who are on a boat that broke down and is drifting in the Andaman Sea. The U.N. agency says the boat left Bangladesh 10 days ago and has been adrift a week. It can’t confirm the location or the number of people on board. But the refugees it is carrying say the vessel ran out of food and water several days ago. The U.N. High Commission For Refugees asked the states surrounding the Andaman Sea for help to find the vessel and said it is ready to provide humanitarian assistance for them if the boat is found.