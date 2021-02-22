UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has opened its first and highest-level meeting of 2021. It comes amid international concerns over issues including a military coup in Myanmar, the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia and the rights situations in countries including Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Venezuela. Several presidents, including Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, as well as prime ministers and foreign ministers are set to speak. The U.S. returns to participation at the 47-member Geneva body after a 2 1/2-year walkout led by former President Donald Trump.