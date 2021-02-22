US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researcher says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died. The virus has reached into all corners of the country and communities of every size. At the same time, many families are left to cope in isolation, unable even to hold funerals. Experts warn that over 100,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive vaccination campaign.