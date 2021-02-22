Victim of botched Chicago police raid sues city

CHICAGO (AP) — A social worker who endured a humiliating raid by Chicago police officers in 2019 has sued the city, alleging officials conspired to cover up civil rights violations. In the lawsuit filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court, Anjanette Young claims police officials failed to independently investigate and verify the place to be searched. The lawsuit names the city and 12 Chicago Police Department officers as defendants. In video of the raid released in December, a naked Young repeatedly tells officers they have the wrong home and that there are no guns in the apartment.