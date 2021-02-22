Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have opened a wolf season after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals. The hunt got underway Monday across six management zones and is slated to run through Sunday. The kill limit is 200 animals, which means some zones could close early as hunters near the limit. The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states. Wisconsin law requires wildlife officials hold a wolf hunt between November and February. The Department of Natural Resources had planned to open the season in November, but hunter advocacy group won a court order forcing it to open the season this month.