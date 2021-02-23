Congo, Italy send agents to investigate ambassador’s killing

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An Italian Carabinieri unit is expected in Congo Tuesday to investigate the killings of the Italian ambassador to Congo, a Carabinieri officer and their driver in the country’s troubled east. Congolese authorities and members of the United Nations Mission in Congo are also expected in Goma, in eastern Congo to look into the killings. Congo’s government has blamed the Rwandan Hutu rebel group known as FDLR for the killings, a charge they have denied. Congo’s insecure east is home to more than 120 armed rebel groups.