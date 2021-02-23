Donaldson seeks calf strength after ‘fluke ordeal’ last year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins created a buzz by signing third baseman Josh Donaldson to the franchise’s richest-ever free agent contract a year ago. The excitement was quickly quelled by the global pandemic that pared down the schedule and emptied out the ballparks. Just one week into the abbreviated season, Donaldson’s problematic right calf flared up. He missed a full month and aggravated the muscle again right before the postseason. His debut with the Twins was all of 28 games. This year, Donaldson and the Twins are banking on stronger legs and better running mechanics to get him through a full season.