Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The family of a Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia says he died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The family of 30-year-old Angelo Quinto said Tuesday that they called police to their home in Antioch on Dec. 23 because he needed help. They said that soon after arriving, an officer knelt on Quinto’s neck for nearly five minutes. Quinto lost consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died three days later. The Antioch Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.