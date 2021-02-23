Germany: 1st verdict expected in Syria torture trial

BERLIN (AP) — Human rights campaigners and torture survivors are closely watching an expected verdict from a German court in the trial of a former member of the Syrian secret police. Eyad Al-Gharib is accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center where they were tortured. He went on trial last year with a more senior ex-Syrian official. The trial of the two men is considered a legal landmark because it is the first time that a court outside Syria will have ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity. A verdict is expected Wednesday.