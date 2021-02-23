Governor urges South Dakota AG to resign after fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for the resignation of the state’s attorney general who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged Ravnsborg with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Noem said Tuesday that Ravnsborg should resign now that he has been charged. She has promised to release more details from the crash investigation.