Lam gives support to electoral changes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is giving her clear support to electoral changes in the city after a top Beijing official signaled major changes to ensure it is run by “patriots.” Lam said the city’s recent political strife and unrest showed there were people “rather hostile” to the central authorities in China. She said she understood central authorities would not want the situation to deteriorate further. Hong Kong was promised freedoms not found on the mainland when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but protesters say Hong Kong’s freedoms have been eroded as Beijing seeks more control. Some of the possible changes would put more decisions in Beijing’s control.