‘Hot Boy’ rapper Bobby Shmurda released from NY prison

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hot Boy” rapper Bobby Shmurda has been released on parole in his drug gang case. Authorities confirmed Tuesday that Shmurda was released from a New York prison amid speculation about whether he would attempt a music industry comeback. Shmurda, whose birth name is Ackquille Pollard, was best known for “Hot Boy,” a gritty song with rhymes about gunplay. Messages were left on Tuesday with Shmurda’s lawyer. The 26-year-old performer out of Brooklyn had previously called the case a sham.