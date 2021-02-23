Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Sri Lanka as Muslims protested near the president’s office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts. As Khan, the leader of Muslim-majority Pakistan, began his visit, about 2,000 protestors gathered in Colombo demanding that traditional burials be allowed for minority Muslims who die from the coronavirus. The government has required cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.