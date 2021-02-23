Skip to Content

In Israel, mayo provides miracle for endangered turtles

12:12 pm National news from the Associated Press

MICHMORET, Israel (AP) — When it comes to saving sea turtles, Israeli rescuers have discovered that mayonnaise is a miracle. Employees at Israel’s National Sea Turtle Rescue Center are treating endangered green sea turtles affected by a devastating oil spill that has coated Israel’s coast with thick black tar. The spill has caused extensive damage to wildlife, including sea turtles. Guy Ivgy, a medical assistant at Israel’s Sea Turtle Rescue Center, says workers are treating 11 animals whose airways are filled with tar. Workers have found a creative way to flush it out of their digestive tracks. “We continue to feed them substances like mayonnaise, which practically clean the system and break down the tar,” Ivgy said.

Associated Press

