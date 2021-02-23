Lakeville school district settles with brain-injured girl

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) -- The Lakeville Area Schools district has reached a settlement with the family of a student who suffered a brain injury following an asthma attack at her middle school.

The family of Aaliyah Bowen blames a school nurse who administered an inhaler for the girl's asthma at McGuire Middle School in April 2019 and then sent her back to gym class.

The lawsuit says Bowen lost consciousness and was without oxygen for 30 minutes.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed because the agreement is under court seal.