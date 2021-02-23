Lawyer: Hate crime claim against Florida doctor ‘not true’

MIAMI (AP) — Lawyers for a South Florida doctor accused of attacking a Hispanic man at a supermarket say the allegation that she committed a hate crime is “simply not true.” Police arrested 58-year-old Jennifer Susan Wright on Friday. She’s charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a victim and battery with prejudice. A hate crime enhancement upgraded the charge to a felony. Authorities say Wright became enraged after the man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance at a supermarket on Jan. 20 because of COVID-19 guidelines. Mount Sinai Medical Center released a statement Monday saying the anesthesiologist is no longer responsible for patient care.