Member of Kansas City Proud Boys chapter to remain in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington D.C., has ruled that the alleged leader of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys should remain in custody until his trial on charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Tuesday that 47-year-old William Chrestman be taken from Kansas to Washington to be held until his trial. Chrestman, of Olathe, is charged with conspiracy and several other counts. Federal authorities allege he led members of the Kansas City-area Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol last month. Howell’s ruling reversed a decision last week from a federal judge in Kansas that Chrestman should be released until trial.