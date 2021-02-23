Mexican president says Mexico doing better than US on virus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. López Obrador said “the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbor, did worse than us.” The Mexican government has blamed rich countries for “hoarding” vaccines. López Obrador invited Argentine President Alberto Fernandez onstage at a press conference Tuesday, where Fernandez proposed that vaccine companies be forced to cede intellectual property rights and allow anyone to manufacture their shots.