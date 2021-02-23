Mild and early spring-like this week

A very mild Tuesday

Warm air continues to flow into the region today ahead of yet another clipper-type storm system approaches from the northwest. We'll have cool sunshine this morning with increasing cloud cover in the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a slight southwest breeze.

Just as experienced on Monday night, we'll have some light rain and sprinkles this evening with a few flurries posibly mixing in as well with the arrival of that clipper-type storm system. Overnight temperatures will fall off into the upper 20s with breaks in the clouds later in the night and a brisk west breeze.

A bright, cooler midweek