Minnesota investigating natural gas price spike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is opening a formal investigation into the spike in natural gas prices seen nationwide.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, the Commission learned some utilities in Minnesota had to buy gas at prices at least fifty times higher than average between Feb. 12 and Feb. 17.

At the hearing Tuesday, where the PUC unanimously voted to open the investigation, the regulated gas utilities stated unexpected gas costs this month will not show up in customer bills immediately. They might be delayed several months pending approval by the PUC.

The PUC says the investigation will look for ways to soften the blow to consumers.

Anyone needing help paying their utility bills can contact the Department of Commerce Energy Assistance Program at 800-657-3710, and press 1. You can also click here.