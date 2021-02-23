Road where Tiger Woods crashed is known for high speeds

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — The steep stretch of road where Tiger Woods’ car hopped a median, rolled and crashed Tuesday is known for drivers hitting speeds so high that there is an emergency exit for runaway vehicles just beyond where he crashed. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday that the road is a trouble spot known for speeding and collisions. Woods was hospitalized and underwent surgery for serious injuries to his legs after the morning crash on Hawthorne Boulevard that winds its way through subdivisions in wealthy coastal suburbs of Los Angeles. The single-car crash is under investigation.