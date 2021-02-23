Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice for United Nations ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been confirmed by the Senate. Her confirmation on Tuesday reflected the Biden administration’s determination to reengage with the world body and former President Donald Trump’s diplomacy that often left the U.S. isolated internationally. Senators voted 78-20 to confirm Thomas-Greenfield to the post, which will be a Cabinet-level position. Some Republicans said they feared she was soft on China and would not stand up for U.S. principles at the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield rejected those concerns in her confirmation hearing. She is the third African American, and the second African American woman, to hold the job.