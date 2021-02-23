Suspect in car bomb death of Maltese journalist changes plea

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — One of three men accused of killing Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a 2017 car bombing has changed his plea to guilty. The man, Vince Muscat, was immediately sentenced to 15 years in prison. Together with two brothers, Muscat had been accused of detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia as she was driving her car Oct. 16, 2017. Court proceedings against the brothers and a fourth suspect will continue. Caruana Galizia’s slaying led to international calls for accountability, since her investigative reporting had targeted the government with claims that corruption was everywhere in political and business circles in the tiny EU island nation.