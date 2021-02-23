Tech firms say there’s little doubt Russia behind major hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading technology companies say a monthslong breach of corporate and government networks was so sophisticated, focused and labor-intensive that a nation had to be behind it and the evidence points to Russia. On Tuesday, in the first congressional hearing on the breach, representatives of technology companies involved in the response described a hack of almost breathtaking precision, ambition and scope, with the perpetrators stealthily scooping up specific emails and documents on a target list from the U.S. and at least seven other countries. It comes as the U.S. weighs punitive measures against Russia that the White House says will occur in “weeks, not months.”