Tuesday’s Scores

9:33 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 73, Park Christian 39

Alexandria 62, Bemidji 61

Annandale 81, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41

Bloomington Jefferson 76, Bloomington Kennedy 49

Breckenridge 86, East Grand Forks 68

Buffalo 67, Monticello 50

Caledonia 72, Rushford-Peterson 69

Carlton 45, Cook County 24

Chaska 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 59

Chisago Lakes 72, North Branch 70

Clearbrook-Gonvick 73, Red Lake County 68

Columbia Heights 62, DeLaSalle 60

Cretin-Derham Hall 66, Mounds View 52

Delano 50, Waconia 41

Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Holdingford 48

Fertile-Beltrami 73, Crookston 57

Frazee 67, Park Rapids 58

Henning 72, Bertha-Hewitt 57

Jordan 57, New Prague 50

Kimball 72, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65, OT

Litchfield 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41

Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Thief River Falls 52

Maple Grove 67, Centennial 42

Marshall 73, Worthington 41

Mayer-Lutheran 82, Tri-City United 53

Melrose 71, Benson 49

Moorhead 81, Detroit Lakes 48

Owatonna 80, Northfield 61

Park (Cottage Grove) 65, Stillwater 60

Pierz 69, Crosby-Ironton 63, OT

Robbinsdale Armstrong 80, Park Center 67

Rockford 36, Watertown-Mayer 33

Rocori 70, Willmar 40

Rogers 69, Anoka 42

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, St. Cloud Apollo 55

Sleepy Eye 71, Springfield 63

South St. Paul 72, North St. Paul 64

Southland 81, Schaeffer Academy 55

St. Croix Lutheran 74, Richfield 51

St. Paul Harding 64, St. Paul Como Park 58

St. Paul Highland Park 50, St. Paul Washington 15

Totino-Grace 78, Coon Rapids 63

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 61, Canby 50

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Sebeka 48

West Central 75, Underwood 32

White Bear Lake 77, Irondale 42

Woodbury 77, Forest Lake 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 50, Spring Lake Park 35

BOLD 73, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 44

Becker 87, Princeton 38

Bethlehem Academy 59, New Richland-H-E-G 44

Big Lake 62, Monticello 55

Blaine 64, Osseo 48

Cambridge-Isanti 59, St. Francis 30

Canby 46, Lakeview 45

Centennial 63, Maple Grove 60

Central Minnesota Christian 65, Dawson-Boyd 26

Eden Prairie 91, Robbinsdale Cooper 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 59, Royalton 36

Fergus Falls 69, St. Cloud Tech 28

Foley 54, Little Falls 41

Hayfield 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35

Holy Angels 88, Orono 57

Hutchinson 67, Mound Westonka 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 32, Renville County West 30

Lac qui Parle Valley 65, MACCRAY 61

Lanesboro 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 45

Legacy Christian 39, West Lutheran 37

Mankato West 64, Red Wing 54

Martin County West 48, St. Clair 36

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54, Wabasso 52

Minnewaska 40, Osakis 28

Mounds View 48, Cretin-Derham Hall 31

New London-Spicer 83, Dassel-Cokato 35

Onamia 50, East Central 45

Pequot Lakes 74, Aitkin 17

Sauk Centre 67, Holdingford 31

Southland 59, Schaeffer Academy 25

St. Cloud Apollo 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56

St. Croix Lutheran 74, Richfield 51

St. Michael-Albertville 63, Buffalo 44

St. Paul Central 66, St. Paul Johnson 18

St. Paul Highland Park 50, St. Paul Washington 15

Stillwater 77, Park (Cottage Grove) 56

Totino-Grace 71, Coon Rapids 32

Two Harbors 44, Duluth Denfeld 38

Underwood 55, Parkers Prairie 53

Upsala 52, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24

Waconia 68, Delano 31

Warroad 66, Littlefork-Big Falls 47

Watertown-Mayer 61, Rockford 47

Zimmerman 65, Pierz 61

