Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 73, Park Christian 39
Alexandria 62, Bemidji 61
Annandale 81, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41
Bloomington Jefferson 76, Bloomington Kennedy 49
Breckenridge 86, East Grand Forks 68
Buffalo 67, Monticello 50
Caledonia 72, Rushford-Peterson 69
Carlton 45, Cook County 24
Chaska 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 59
Chisago Lakes 72, North Branch 70
Clearbrook-Gonvick 73, Red Lake County 68
Columbia Heights 62, DeLaSalle 60
Cretin-Derham Hall 66, Mounds View 52
Delano 50, Waconia 41
Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Holdingford 48
Fertile-Beltrami 73, Crookston 57
Frazee 67, Park Rapids 58
Henning 72, Bertha-Hewitt 57
Jordan 57, New Prague 50
Kimball 72, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 65, OT
Litchfield 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41
Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Thief River Falls 52
Maple Grove 67, Centennial 42
Marshall 73, Worthington 41
Mayer-Lutheran 82, Tri-City United 53
Melrose 71, Benson 49
Moorhead 81, Detroit Lakes 48
Owatonna 80, Northfield 61
Park (Cottage Grove) 65, Stillwater 60
Pierz 69, Crosby-Ironton 63, OT
Robbinsdale Armstrong 80, Park Center 67
Rockford 36, Watertown-Mayer 33
Rocori 70, Willmar 40
Rogers 69, Anoka 42
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, St. Cloud Apollo 55
Sleepy Eye 71, Springfield 63
South St. Paul 72, North St. Paul 64
Southland 81, Schaeffer Academy 55
St. Croix Lutheran 74, Richfield 51
St. Paul Harding 64, St. Paul Como Park 58
St. Paul Highland Park 50, St. Paul Washington 15
Totino-Grace 78, Coon Rapids 63
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 61, Canby 50
Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Sebeka 48
West Central 75, Underwood 32
White Bear Lake 77, Irondale 42
Woodbury 77, Forest Lake 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 50, Spring Lake Park 35
BOLD 73, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 44
Becker 87, Princeton 38
Bethlehem Academy 59, New Richland-H-E-G 44
Big Lake 62, Monticello 55
Blaine 64, Osseo 48
Cambridge-Isanti 59, St. Francis 30
Canby 46, Lakeview 45
Centennial 63, Maple Grove 60
Central Minnesota Christian 65, Dawson-Boyd 26
Eden Prairie 91, Robbinsdale Cooper 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 59, Royalton 36
Fergus Falls 69, St. Cloud Tech 28
Foley 54, Little Falls 41
Hayfield 64, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Holy Angels 88, Orono 57
Hutchinson 67, Mound Westonka 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 32, Renville County West 30
Lac qui Parle Valley 65, MACCRAY 61
Lanesboro 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
Legacy Christian 39, West Lutheran 37
Mankato West 64, Red Wing 54
Martin County West 48, St. Clair 36
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54, Wabasso 52
Minnewaska 40, Osakis 28
Mounds View 48, Cretin-Derham Hall 31
New London-Spicer 83, Dassel-Cokato 35
Onamia 50, East Central 45
Pequot Lakes 74, Aitkin 17
Sauk Centre 67, Holdingford 31
Southland 59, Schaeffer Academy 25
St. Cloud Apollo 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56
St. Croix Lutheran 74, Richfield 51
St. Michael-Albertville 63, Buffalo 44
St. Paul Central 66, St. Paul Johnson 18
St. Paul Highland Park 50, St. Paul Washington 15
Stillwater 77, Park (Cottage Grove) 56
Totino-Grace 71, Coon Rapids 32
Two Harbors 44, Duluth Denfeld 38
Underwood 55, Parkers Prairie 53
Upsala 52, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24
Waconia 68, Delano 31
Warroad 66, Littlefork-Big Falls 47
Watertown-Mayer 61, Rockford 47
Zimmerman 65, Pierz 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com