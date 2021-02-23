Turkey accuses Greek military of harassing research ship

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government has accused Greece’s military of harassing a Turkish research vessel in the Aegean Sea and said Turkey’s military had responded to the alleged intimidation. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that four Greek F-16 fighter jets harassed the TCG Cesme south of the Greek island of Lemnos, with one of them dropping a flare 2 nautical miles from the vessel. The news agency said Turkey’s military retaliated but it did not say how or when the incident took place. There was no immediate comment Tuesday from Greece. Turkey dispatched the TCG Cesme in international waters of the Aegean until March 2 to do hydrographic surveying. Greece described the deployment as a provocative act.