Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to stay in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to remain temporarily jailed after she was arrested and accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plotting his audacious escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. She was arrested in the United States on Monday. The Justice Department says 31-year-old Emma Coronel Aispuro, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport. Coronel is the mother of the couple’s school-age twin daughters. Her husband was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019.