Ad campaign launches to build public trust in COVID-19 shots

NEW YORK (AP) — A new public service ad campaign aims to convince Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, telling them “It’s Up to You.” The national campaign announced Thursday by the Ad Council and its partners is focused on those who may be hesitant to get the shots. The group’s president says the goal is to move people from being hesitant to being confident. The campaign was funded by $52 million in donations. It includes an array of English and Spanish ads for TV, billboards, social media and publications. The spots are expected to run throughout the year.