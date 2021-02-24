Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to distribute millions of face masks to Americans in communities hard-hit by the coronavirus.

It's part of his efforts to ensure “equity” in the government’s response to the pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration considered sending masks to all Americans, but Biden is adopting a more conservative approach.

He's aiming to reach underserved communities and those bearing the brunt of the outbreak.

Biden’s plan will distribute masks not through the mail, but instead through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers and the nation’s food bank and food pantry systems. More than 25 million American-made cloth masks in both adult and kid sizes will be distributed.